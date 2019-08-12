Autistic Boy Earns Scouting’s Highest Rank

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WKYC) – Every year, only a small percentage of Boy Scouts earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. One of them is 21-year-old Timmy Hartgate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Timmy worked his whole life to reach that honor, and his accomplishment is unique because he has autism and is mostly non-verbal.

With the help of Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner School for Autism, Timmy’s therapists used a speech-generated device to teach him how to type words, or communicate through hitting pre-programmed replies on his iPad.

