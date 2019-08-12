1  of  2
Breaking News
PCSSD elementary school principal shot in Pine Bluff, district officials say It’s Official: Trader Joe’s to open in Little Rock

Autistic Boy Earns Scouting’s Highest Rank

National News

by: NBC Newschannel

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WKYC) – Every year, only a small percentage of Boy Scouts earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. One of them is 21-year-old Timmy Hartgate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Timmy worked his whole life to reach that honor, and his accomplishment is unique because he has autism and is mostly non-verbal.

With the help of Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner School for Autism, Timmy’s therapists used a speech-generated device to teach him how to type words, or communicate through hitting pre-programmed replies on his iPad.

Read more: https://on.wkyc.com/33sXCrn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss