Arsonist strikes at Cadillac Ranch in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas – A Lone Star State landmark has been vandalized.

Amarillo’s Cadillac Ranch shared the news on its Facebook page Sunday.

“Last night, the oldest of the 10 Cadillacs was set on fire. Though we’re heartbroken by this act of vandalism and the layers of history that were so carelessly destroyed, fortunately, the structural integrity of the Cadillac is still sound,” the post read. “When all is said and done, the Cadillac Ranch still stands as a testament to time, beauty, art, and history—despite the callous attempt to erase it. Much like their West Texas home, these Cadillacs are iconic for their strength—through adversity, drought, wind, and fire, they remain standing through the decades.”

The post also notes that authorities are investigating.

“If found, we do intend to press charges,” the post continued.

The Cadillac Ranch has been a fixture on the famed Route 66 in Potter County since 1974. The public art installation features 10 Cadillacs half-buried nose-first into the ground.