Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones

CUPERTINO, Calif (NEXSTAR) — Apple revealed on Tuesday a new over-ear headphones product called AirPods Max that will be available on December 15 at $549.
The wireless headphones including noise-canceling technology and are built with a stainless steel frame.
Similar products sold by Bose and Sony are priced in the $300-400 range.
According to Apple, the headphones have a battery life of 20 hours with noise cancellation and feature memory foam ear cushions.
The headphones come in five colors including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order today.
LATEST POSTS:
- Burlsworth Trophy Announces Nominees
- Biden to formally introduce health team to lead pandemic response
- Sam Pittman’s Hiring One Year Ago Changed Direction of Football Program
- With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
- Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table