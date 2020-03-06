‘American Ninja Warrior’ champion training a new generation of ninjas

STAMFORD, Conn.- It takes skill, strength and sheer determination to be an American Ninja Warrior.

The hit NBC show is now inspiring some kids in Connecticut to dream big.

Drew Drechsel makes it look easy.

A champion on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and Fairfield County resident is now helping make new ninjas.

“It’s a place for kids and adults to come practice the obstacles they want to do on the show,” says Drechsel. “To imitate their favorite ninja.”

Jordan Carr is a student at the “Real Life Ninja Academy” in Stamford.

“Every time I finish a course, there’s something new and you can push yourself,” Carr says.

Several similar locations are popping up across the tri-state, featuring ninja obstacle courses for all.

“They make you feel confident,” says Collin Ella, a student. “Give you tips on how to do obstacles. They’re just friendly.”

The obstacle course does look like something you’d see on the show. It runs the whole gamut here. What’s interesting is that each obstacle can actually be modified so that anybody of any ability can take part.

Students work alongside Ninja Warrior pros like Joe Moravsky, who says the power of the mind is just as important as overall fitness.

“It’s about 40 percent physical, 60 percent mental,” says Moravsky. “Those numbers vary ninja to ninja.”

Whatever your number, the coaches make it a point to combine training with patience.

Because sometimes you need a helping hand when you’re trying to defy gravity.

Most of the staff at Real Life Ninja Academy have actually been Ninja competitors.