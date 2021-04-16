AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Troopers say Missouri father returns son after taking him following assault of boy’s mother

AVA, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert that was issued for a 5-year-old child Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the father took the boy from the family home after assaulting the child’s mother and showing a gun inside the home. The man told the mother she would never see the boy again.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the highway patrol reported that the man had turned the boy over to law enforcement and that the child was unharmed.

Authorities in Missouri did not say what charges the man would be facing, if any, in this incident.