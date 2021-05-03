Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Austin boy

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for 4-year-old Wyatt Crowley and his father Joshua Crowley is wanted in connection with the case. (Photos via Austin PD)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Austin Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old boy they believe is in immediate danger.

Wyatt Crowley was last seen Sunday morning in the Burton area, a small town roughly 80 miles east of Austin. Investigators say Austin is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

36-year-old Joshua Crowley is wanted in connection with the case. He is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Crowley was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy T-shirt.

Austin PD has told our sister station KXAN that they are not calling this an abduction or a kidnapping, but they want to find Wyatt because he was with his father at the time of an incident that took place in Washington County, Texas. Police would not say what happened in Washington County.