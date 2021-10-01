Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son traveling with ‘armed and dangerous’ NC murder suspect, thought to be headed to Arkansas

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday with police searching for an armed and dangerous woman charged in connection with a Thursday afternoon murder, now that woman may be heading to Arkansas, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Dior Singleton, who is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton.

Camille Singleton is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither, according to investigators with the Clayton Police Department.

Gaither was found dead in a home on Crawford Parkway in Clayton.  Investigators say that the incident began as a welfare check call to police made by family Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that Gaither and Singleton are related and lived in the same home.

Police have not yet released a cause of death.

Singleton was last known to be driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul two-door pickup truck. However, Investigators learned that the vehicle was turned back into a U-Haul dealership in Georgia via a dropbox.

Clayton police requested the Amber Alert. They said they obtained information on Singleton and her son through Dior’s father, who is currently deployed on a Navy ship out at sea.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, it is believed that Singleton is heading to Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon Georgia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests