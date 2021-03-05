Man accused of killing mother and children found dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A mother and her two children are dead and a baby was abducted overnight. The suspect appears to have shot and killed himself hours after fleeing the scene.

Police found a mother and her two children suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday at around 11:30 pm in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail in north St. Louis County. The woman was 34-years-old and the two children were 13 and six years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An AMBER Alert was issued for a one-year-old girl after police discovered the murders. Her name is Zoe Page Hurst McCulley. She has been found safe and appears to be uninjured. But, the child has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

1300 Clinton – St. Louis, Missouri

Bobby McCulley III, 35, is accused of abducting the child. This appears to be a parental abduction. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the AMBER Alert and said that he was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger.

The suspect’s vehicle was found by police at around 8:00 am after a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Clinton in St. Louis.

Police say that McCulley III shot himself. They recovered his body at the scene.

This shooting is still being investigated. Our reporters are looking into the motive for the murders and abduction. Tune into FOX 2 News for the latest update or check FOX2Now.com for the latest details.