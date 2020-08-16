Texas 5-year-old with rare heart disease gets his dream playground

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This afternoon the national children’s charity, ‘Kids Wish Network’ helped give a 5-year-old boy from Tye a surprise he will never forget.

Michael Dunn was born with rare heart disease, and in his five years of life, he has had four open-heart surgeries. On Saturday afternoon, Michael’s family and friends surprised him with something he has always wanted, his very own playground.

“He wanted one for so long, and it’s special to him so he can have something in the backyard to play with,” said Michael’s 11-year-old sister Lilly Dunn.

The plan for the surprise came together in about a week, and in order to get everything done on short notice a lot of people pitched in. Including the ‘Dyess We Care Team.’

“Within 48-hours we were contacted, laid the groundwork, got as many volunteers as we could, and the very next day came out. They stayed until nine o’clock at night, and knocked the whole thing out,” said Air Force Tech Sgt. and member of the ‘Dyess We Care Team’ Brian Sackreiter.

“So what I did was mainly the water, and I did help assemble the stairs and the rock climbing wall,” said Lilly Dunn.

A local superhero inspired by battling his own terminal illness to create special moments for children was in attendance as well.

“I can’t believe that kid with the big smile on his face has gone through as much as he has, and I can’t believe how strong he is, and more than anything I hope that the playground and getting to see me really just put a smile on his face,” said Abilene Spidey.

To add to the celebration, members of the Tye Police and Fire Departments drove by with their lights and sirens on to celebrate. Michael’s mother says creating this special moment for her son means the world to her and her family.

“We’re so thankful for everyone that has helped, but it does mean everything to us because we are not able to do as much for him as we would hope,” said Michael’s mother Mariah Dunn.

According to Mariah Dunn, Michael is scheduled for a heart transplant evaluation during the first week of September to see if they can find a donor.