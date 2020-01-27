2020 Census begins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC) – It’s time to take another headcount of just how many people live in the U.S.

That means you need to be on the lookout for contact with someone from the Census Bureau, regardless of how tiny or remote your town may be.

The 2020 Census began in Alaska.

The once-a-decade census began with a 90-year-old who only speaks in her native Alaskan language.

“The census is provided for in the Constitution,” says Steven Dillingham, the Director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dillingham went to Alaska himself to oversee the count kickoff and urge participation by the rest of the country beginning in mid-March.

“They can go online and answer the census, or they can do it by phone and mail it in,” Dillingham explains.

If those attempts fail, a census taker might actually show up at your front door.

“We call them enumerators and they will knock on the door,” Dillingham says.

As the tv ads say, states rely upon census data to determine how much money they get from Washington, D.C.

“They frequently use the census information for allocating funds and making decisions,” explains Dillingham.

Some of the decisions are how many Congressional seats a state gets are based on the number of people who answer the census.

Regardless of your immigration status, the Census Bureau encourages everyone living in the United States to be counted.