12-year-old shot 13-year-old over video game, Memphis police say; owner of gun arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old faces multiple charges, including providing a handgun to a minor, after Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old in an argument over a video game.

On Sunday, May 30, officers were called to the Shadowbrook Townhouses in Parkway Village where they found a 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

While being questioned by police, Keshun Tuggle, 18, said the victim was hit during a drive-by shooting.

However, police said they quickly determined that was not the case when his story didn’t match up with that of the 12-year-old who was also in the home at the time.

After being stabilized at the hospital, the victim said he and the 12-year-old were playing video games inside the home when the younger boy became angry. He allegedly grabbed Tuggle’s gun, which was left out in the open, and fired a shot, striking the 13-year-old.

Tuggle admitted to disposing of the weapon and staging the crime scene following the shooting, police said. He was arrested and charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a child and tampering with or fabricating evidence.