National Guard postpones April drill, annual training through May 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard takes the responsibility to protect the safety and health of our Soldiers and Airmen seriously.

The virulent spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus has necessitated the postponement and rescheduling of inactive duty training, also commonly referred to as “drill weekends,” and annual training dates through May 11.

This effort will minimize our Guardsmen’s exposure to the virus and ensure that we maintain operational capacity to fulfill readiness and mobilization requirements.

Postponing and rescheduling this training will not affect Soldiers and Airmen currently on state active duty, on federal duty, or those currently attending military schools.

The order will also not affect their ability to be called up to assist state and local authorities.

Guardsmen with questions about the order are asked to consult with their respective chain of command for specific guidance, as rescheduled dates vary per military unit.

Guardsmen will be provided a copy of the reschedule notice to share with their civilian employers.

The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.