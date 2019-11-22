Names released following deadly multi-vehicle Clark County accident on Tuesday

OKOLONA, Ark. — Authorities have released the names of three women who died in an accident involving two semis and two passenger vehicles.

Murillo Trinidad and Angelina Chaidez of Buena Park, California, and Ana Chaidez of Houston, Texas were killed in the collision.

Two men and another woman were hurt.

It happened on Interstate 30 West near Okolona shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a semi collided with traffic stopped in a construction zone.

Five vehicles in total were involved, the three women who were killed and two injured people were all in one of the vehicles struck by the semi.

The weather was clear and dry at the time, according to the report.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.