(The Hill) — Elon Musk, who owns X, formerly known as Twitter, said anyone advocating for genocide on the platform will be removed from X Friday.

“At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform,” Musk said in an X post.

Musk’s post comes after another currently garnering controversy, in which he referenced the phrase “from the river to the sea.” Pro-Palestinian groups and individuals have used the phrase, and some see it as calling for the removal of Israel to allow for a Palestinian state.

“As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide,” Musk said on X.

“Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension,” he continued.

Musk’s comments come in the wake of backlash he faced earlier in the week for appearing to agree with an antisemitic post on the platform, replying it was the “absolute truth.” The post that Musk replied to was a response to another post by a user raising an issue with increasing antisemitism.