MSSU Switching to Online After Thanksgiving

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is making the decision to move classes online.

The change will begin after the Thanksgiving break, covering the last two weeks of the semester including finals.

University leaders cite concerns with the growth of COVID-19 cases in the region… As well as the opportunity to reduce interaction on campus.

MSSU plans to return to face-to-face/hyflex instruction in January.

The campus coronavirus dashboard currently lists 39 patients in isolation and 110 in quarantine.

