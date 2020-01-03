Mother, son avoid injury after road rage shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Benton mother is grateful she and her son are alive following a reported road rage encounter that resulted in gunfire.

It happened Thursday night near Bass Pro Parkway and Interstate 30 , according to a police report.

Allison Blankenship tells us she was headed home from the area after dinner.

She exchanged honks with another driver, and then looked over and noticed what appeared to be a shiny object pointed at her from the other driver’s car. She then heard a noise and figured something was thrown at her car, but when she got home, she noticed a bullet hole above her passenger-side rear tire.

“I walked to the other side and I looked and I was like ‘That’s a bullet hole!’ and my whole outlook on it changed,” Blankenship says.

“I just don’t even know how to react. It’s so scary.”

Allison and her 4-year-old son weren’t hurt. The boy was asleep in the back seat.

Allison says she’s the daughter of two former Little Rock police officers. She called the police department and reported the crime as soon as she realized what had happened.

“I mean, they could have killed me or my son,” Blankenship says.

She says the whole ordeal now has her thinking twice before getting mixed up with another driver over traffic concerns.

“Road rage is a different story nowadays,” says Blankenship.