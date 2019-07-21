Most Wanted: Dana Brannen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weeks most wanted is Dana Brannen, who is wanted on several charges, including theft by receiving, probation revocation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, failure to pay and more.

Authorities say she is about 5’6” tall, with A medium build, nose piercing, and medium length hair.

Her last known address was on 400 East 21st Street in North Little Rock

Deputies say Dana Brannen may be armed and dangerous. If you have seen her or know where she may be, do not approach her. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.