Most Wanted: Bon Bromley

Posted: May 26, 2019 05:38 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- This week's most wanted is Bon Bromley, who is wanted on several charges, including battery, possession of a controlled substance, and having his probation taken away twice. 

Authorities say he is about 5'9" tall, with a brown hair, blue eyes with a possible goatee. 

His last known address was on Lone Pine Road in North Little Rock Arkansas. 

If you have seen him or know where he may be, contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at: 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous. 

