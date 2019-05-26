Most Wanted: Bon Bromley Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- This week's most wanted is Bon Bromley, who is wanted on several charges, including battery, possession of a controlled substance, and having his probation taken away twice.

Authorities say he is about 5'9" tall, with a brown hair, blue eyes with a possible goatee.

His last known address was on Lone Pine Road in North Little Rock Arkansas.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.