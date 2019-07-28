Most Wanted: Marlo Jones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weeks most wanted is Marlo Jones, who is wanted on several charges, including theft of property, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance and more.

Authorities say he is about 5’8” tall, with A thin build, possible mustache or goatee, and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

His last known address was on Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock.

Deputies say Marlo may be armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he may be, do not approach him. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.