Most Wanted: Mark Thurman Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- This Week's Most Wanted is Mark Thurman, who is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say he's about 5'4" with a medium build, is bald and wears glasses.

His last known address was on Gabriel Lane in North Little Rock, and deputies say he may be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, or know where Thurman may be, call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501-340-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to his arrest.