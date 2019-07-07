Most Wanted: Christopher Morrison

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weeks most wanted is Christopher Morrison, who is wanted on several charges, including rape.

Authorities say he is about 5’6” tall, with a heavy build, brown hair, brown eyes, a goatee or a mustache, and Afro.

His last known address was on Rose Lane in Jacksonville

Deputies say Christopher Morrison may be armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he may be, do not approach him. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.