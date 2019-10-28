Mosaic Templars Cultural Center hosts holiday toy drive Nov. 4 – Dec. 4.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), begins collecting toys Nov. 4 to distribute to local children through Say’s Stop the Violence, a local nonprofit organization.

MTCC invites the public to donate new, unopened toys at the museum or at any Pulaski County CALS location until Dec. 4. Visitors who attend the museum’s Holiday Open House are also encouraged to bring toys to donate in lieu of free admission and free entry into the Say It Ain’t Says Sweet Potato Pie Contest. The Holiday Open House is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

The annual toy drive pays tribute to Robert “Say” McIntosh, a Little Rock restaurateur and political activist honored for his generosity, like preparing a free Thanksgiving dinner for 500 people at his restaurant and distributing toys to needy children as the city’s foremost black Santa Claus.

MTCC is open Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.cals.org for operating hours of each library branch.

MTCC is located at 501 W. Ninth St, Little Rock, AR 72201. For more information, please call (501) 683-3593 or email info@mosaictemplarscenter.com.