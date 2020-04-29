Morrilton police activate silver alert for missing man

Breaking News
MORRILTON, Ark. — The Morrilton Police Department have activated a Silver Alert.

David Wingfield, 44 has been missing since 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He is reclusive and does not know the area. His mother is worried about how he may act if police make contact.

Wingfield was last known to be at 108 Cedar Crest in Morrilton. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and sweat pants.

He may be traveling in a blue BMW 325 with license plate 952RTR.

Police ask if you have any information or come in contact with Wingfield to call the Morrilton Police Department.

