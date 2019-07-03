Morrilton moving annual 4th of July celebration to city park

MORRILTON, Ark. – Communities across Arkansas are preparing for July 4th celebrations. Morrilton is moving its long time festival to a different park because of flood damage.

People all along the Arkansas River have been impacted by the historic flooding and still are today. That’s why Morrilton is moving its big celebration.

Picnic tables are turned over and sand layers the road. This is the sight at Cherokee Park just outside of Morrilton.

The damage was done by the flooding on the Arkansas River a few weeks ago. Cherokee Park is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It’s where Morrillton hosts its annual Fabulous 4th, Fourth of July, event.

Allen Lipsmeyer, the mayor, says they decided to take the Fabulous 4th elsewhere this year.

“We moved it to the city park because of the flooding situation,” Lipsmeyer said.

In year’s past, they had to tidy up the park in other floods, but this mess is too much.

“In 2015 we had to go clean it up but it wasn’t as extensive as it is today,” he said.

If everything goes over well, he believes this spot may become more permanent.

“We are hoping it will be a lot better because there’s a lot more amenities to do. We have our splash pad here. We just redid our city pool.”

The community is looking to light up the sky and not let the flood water dull the holiday.

The city will be giving out hot-dogs, there’s free entertainment, and fireworks. They invitee everyone to come out. It all starts Wednesday at 5.