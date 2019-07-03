More roundabouts being added to Conway roads

CONWAY, Ark. – The City of Conway is known for many things and having roundabouts is one of them.

Which is why when the city started planning to add more of them for better traffic flow they reached out to people who would be driving around them the most – the community.

Bobby Kelly, spokesman for the City of Conway say surveys were sent out to garner public opinion on where traffic flow was the worst and of course the public was quick to respond.

“The intersection of Irby Drive and Salem Road meets the requirements for a signalized control which is why it became number one as a priority,” explains Kelly. “There were two times during the day when congestion was the worst – morning and afternoon. Which makes this location ideal for a roundabout.”

Kelly says there were many factors that played into determining the order in which to improve the intersections. With one key factor being what would have the greatest positive impact for all road users.

“Here in this city, we love building roundabouts. We love eliminating traffic congestion. We love getting people from point a to point be as quickly as possible,” says Kelly.

City Council voted Tuesday on the new roundabout locations. They plan to create three new roundabouts to help with congestion, traffic flow and safety.

The intersections are Irby Drive and Salem Road – Tyler Street and Salem Road and College Avenue and Farris Road.

Plans to design the first roundabout are already on their way while construction for the other two intersections won’t begin until early next year.