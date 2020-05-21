More people are planting fruits and vegetables during the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, people have come up with some creative ideas.

At Good Earth in Little Rock people are wanting to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

“We got 13 acres here of plants and perennials and vegetables”, said Gregg Curtis.

You name it, they got at Good Earth in Little Rock.

“Sometimes it seems to be a little overwhelming when they get here because they have no idea we are this big,” said Curtis.

Gregg Curtis owns the garden center and says business has been intense since COVID19.

“We’ve seen an increase in business because customers are bored. They’ve been wanting to get out. They are around their yards oh I can do this I can do that,” said Curtis.

Curtis says people are buying more veggies.

“We’re up over a 150% in vegetable sales this year.That’s a pretty incredible increase,” said Curtis.

While people are eager to learn about gardening, Curtis says they’ve also seen a shortage in soil.

“This increase has been enormous across the South and getting bags of soils that so many people want to do square foot gardening has probably been the hardest thing to get,” said Curtis.

But on the bright side, Curtis says it’s exciting to see the next generation learn about where food comes from.

“Because before that when we do tours out here we would ask kids like where does ketchup come from and they would go Kroger where does fries come from McDonald’s,” said Curtis.

It’s a new way of learning and another reason to love Good Earth.

“They are wanting to learn how to be self sufficient,” said Curtis.

Curtis says the most common mistake people make when gardening is over watering plants.