Moore family reacts after man is arrested for 2019 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family is in shock but said they’re relieved after Little Rock Police arrested a suspect in a 2019 homicide. Leander Moore is being held at the Pulaski County Jail on a $2 million bond. Reginald Moore, who is not related to Leander, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but died the next morning.

“We just thank God, we thank anybody that helped us,” Reginald’s mother, Jolanda Moore said.

The family said it’s been a rough four months just waiting for answers, but Thursday was the best day ever, when a suspect was named and then arrested for Moore’s murder.

The Moore family said they now have a sense of relief. U.S. Marshals say Leander is accused of shooting and killing Reginald Moore last September,

“That was justice for my brother, justice for the family, I mean that made us feel 100 percent better,” victim’s sister Consuela Lowe said.

In December 0f 2019 the family spoke out asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Although this doesn’t bring her brother back Lowe said it still fills a small part of the void.

“My brothers not here, we (are) sad that he took my brother life but we glad that they didn’t have to prolong the time for searching for this guy,” Lowe said.

Investigators said they interviewed several witnesses describing the same thing, they heard fighting outside and then gunshots.

According to court documents, detectives saw on surveillance video Leander Moore’s car and his phone records hit cellular towers in the area around the time of the shooting.

“We want to thank them because it could’ve remained unsolved,” victim’s aunt Pastor Shelia Austin said.

His loved ones are thanking Little Rock Police but are also asking for Moore to have different charges.

“It’s not fair to us that his people can go and see him in jail right now,” Austin said. “He should be charged with captial murder.”

Meanwhile the family said they will continue to honor Moore and make sure his legacy lives on.

“We just going try to celebrate, what he would want us to do. We’ll try not to be sad,” Lowe said.

Moore is due back in court in April.