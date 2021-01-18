Monday Night Mystery: Woman in TikTok video says she’s not Cassie Compton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the panel discusses a viral TikTok video that millions speculated was missing Stuttgart teenager Cassie Compton.

She’s been missing since 2014.

The then 15-year-old was last seen outside her Stuttgart home.

The case has picked up national attention with podcasts and TV shows as theories circulate and rumor the community.

The video spread quickly with ‘social media detectives’ posting photos, addresses and photoshop artwork.

Hours after the video went viral, police confirmed it is not Compton.

Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors, on KARK.com and on KARK’s Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday.