Monday Night Mystery: Willie Baines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding 30-year-old Willie Baines.

Baines was shot and killed near the intersection of 24th and Poplar in Pine Bluff. Family members say Baines was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of a friend’s car on February 18, 2017.

Baines was shot in the back of his head from close range, according to family.

Who shot him?

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors, on KARK.com and on KARK’s Facebook at 7:00 pm Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

