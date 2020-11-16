Monday Night Mystery: Rebekah Gould – Delivering justice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This month, FOX16 News and KARK are diving into a Monday Night Mystery.
The years-long mystery surrounding Rebekah Gould is almost over.
Last week, Izard County authorities announced a break in the investigation and the arrest of a man in Oregon.
What will it take to deliver justice?
FOX 16 and KARK’s Mitch McCoy is on the case Monday night talking with investigators and former prosecutors.
Interact and ask questions using #MondayNightMystery.
Watch the show Monday night at 7 p.m. exclusively on FOX16.com and KARK.com.
