Monday Night Mystery: Quincy Wilbon

Monday Night Mystery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery. This Monday, the mystery surrounding 25-year-old Quincy Wilbon.

Quincy Wilbon, 25

North Little Rock Police got a call about shots fired in the 2900 block of E. Washington Street. Officers say Wilbon was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

He was then pronounced dead. Who shot him?

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors, on KARK.com and on KARK’s Facebook at 7:00 pm Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

