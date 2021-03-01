Monday Night Mystery: Morgan Nick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of 6-year-old Morgan Nick.

On June 9, 1995, the little girl was at an Alma little league ballpark. She went to the parking lot with two friends to chase fireflies. When she didn’t come back, her friends said they saw her talking to a bearded man next to a red pick up truck.

That man was never identified.

Morgan was last seen emptying sand out of her shoes near her mother’s car.

It’s a night that shook Arkansans to the core. So many in the state of Arkansas searching, praying and hoping for any answer to bring Morgan home.

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on KARK.com and on KARK 4’s Facebook at 7:00pm Monday. Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

Anyone who may have information about Morgan’s disappearance is asked to call the Alma Police Department.