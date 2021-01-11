Monday Night Mystery: Michelle Owens

Monday Night Mystery

by: Mitch McCoy

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding 40-year-old Michelle Owens.

Owens was last seen at a car wash in downtown Stuttgart on April 21, 2015. Her family says Owens has the mental capacity of a child and believes someone took advantage of her and kidnapped her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Owens is urged to contact Stuttgart PD immediately at 870-673-1414.

Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on KARK.com and on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Maps

Hour by Hour

Hour by Hour

Hour by Hour

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Temperature Map

Temperature Map

Metro Temperatures

Metro Temperatures

Watches & Warnings

Watches & Warnings

Rainfall Today

Rainfall Today

Metro Radar

Metro Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

Satellite Radar

Satellite Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories