Monday Night Mystery: Maranda Goldman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

On October 8, 2015, Maranda Goldman went to a job interview at Goodwill in Pine Bluff. She called her mom, Sandy Goldman, when she was heading home but Maranda never returned.

The 23-year-old’s body was found in a patch of woods, near 38th and Ohio Street, in Pine Bluff about a month later.

Sandy said there have been people questioned, but no breaks that she’s aware of.

If you have any information on who may be involved in Maranda’s murder, you are asked to call authorities.