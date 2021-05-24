Monday Night Mystery: Linda Brewer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday Night Mystery is continuing to look into Arkansas cold cases by diving into the disappearance of Linda Brewer, a woman who seems to have vanished into thin air.

Brewer was 43 years old when she was last seen on February 28, 2016, at her home on Sarah Lane. She was reported missing on April 14, 2016.

Brewer disappeared from her home without her keys, her purse, a phone or a car. She never even picked up her last paycheck from the Stone County Health Department where she had worked as a home health aide.

The Mountain View Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that Brewer’s husband, Gregory Brewer, was a person of interest but died from a heart attack a few years ago.

Mitch McCoy will talk with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on KARK.com and on the KARK 4 News Facebook page at 7 p.m. Monday. Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the search.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Mountain View Police Department.