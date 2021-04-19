Monday Night Mystery: Kaniya Weddle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Where is Kaniya Weddle? KARK 4 News is diving into the Monday Night Mystery as the urgent search for the 30-year-old woman intensifies.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 14, 2021 at approximately 10:30pm. She was supposed to meet friends but never showed up.

⚠️URGENT: 30-year-old woman missing in Little Rock. Kaniya Weddle hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 14. Call @LRpolice or local law enforcement agency with any tips. #ARNews #missing #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/SO8qlId6po — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) April 17, 2021

Over the weekend, her family gathered Kaniya’s last known cell phone GPS location. It leads to a heavily wooded property off West Maddox Road in Pulaski County.

Nothing turned up.

As authorities ramp up their search, our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on KARK.com and on KARK 4’s Facebook at 7:00pm Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the urgent search.

Kaniya may be driving a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Arkansas license plate 550-YVI.

If anyone has seen her or her vehicle or knows any information, you are asked to call Little Rock Police at (501) 371-4829.