Monday Night Mystery: Jody Loring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding the death of 18-year-old Jody Loring.

He was found shot dead on May 24, 2018 outside his girlfriend’s home at the corner of Donaghey and Marilyn.

Investigators believe he was shot while getting into his car and those inside the home said they heard multiple shots around 1am.

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and former prosecutors on KARK.com and on KARK 4’s Facebook at 7:00pm Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.