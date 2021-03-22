Monday Night Mystery: Brooke Allensworth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Brooke Allensworth. She was 37 years old at the time she was last seen on July 12, 2018, just one day after getting her hair and nails done at a salon in Independence County.

The mother of three was reported missing on July 26, 2018, and the next day her car was found abandoned under a rural bridge with a flat tire near a boat ramp.

“It was like it was just parked there and walked away from,” Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said back in 2018. “The keys were not in the car. And we have no information on who put it there.”

The sheriff said they can’t get in touch with the last person known to be with the missing mom.

Anyone who may have information about Allensworth’s disappearance is asked to call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office or Arkansas State Police.