Monday Night Mystery – Barry Gene Harmon Sr remains missing after stepping out for squirrel hunt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday Night Mystery continues its series on missing Arkansans by diving into another bizarre missing persons case centered in rural Arkansas in heavily dense woods.

Barry Gene Harmon Sr. was 35 when he went squirrel hunting but never returned.

His family says he was an experienced hunter and does not believe investigator theories that Harmon was attacked by a wild animal.

Tony Harmon thinks his younger brother Barry met with foul play.

“There’s talk of drugs being cooked back there in those woods and marijuana growing, and I think he may have walked up on somebody doing some of that stuff and they killed him and buried him back there in the woods,” he said in 2015.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Drew County Sheriff's Office.