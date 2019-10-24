Mom meets first responders who saved her life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock mom who almost died days after delivering her son, got to meet the team of first responders who saved her.

On Tuesday Kamilah Hammond met at MEMS headquarters downtown, where she finally got to say thank you to the people she says she owes her life to.

“Thank you so much,” Hammond told the group. “I’m not supposed to be here. I got an extra chance, to be with my children and my family.”

Five years ago, Hammond was home alone with her newborn son when she started experiencing a dangerous complication from her c-section.

“The blood didn’t stop, it just kept going and going,” Hammond said. “They told me that it’s really, really rare for a woman to hemorrhage out 2 weeks after birth.”

A MEMS ambulance got there in minutes, timing that was key to keeping Hammond alive.

“Even on the ride there they kept saying, ‘we’re going to get you there.'”

Miles McDonnell was the paramedic on that call. He calls meeting one of his patients rare, saying it’s uncommon get any follow up.

“It felt good, it really did,” said McDonnell who now works for Children’s Hospital. “It kind of gives you hope that what you’re doing does make a difference.”

As part of the reunion, Hammond shared her story with a group of MEMS paramedics going through added training. Their class was focused on maternal morbidity and knowing the signs to look for when a new mom could be facing a dangerous risk.

“I cherish everything like it’s my last,” Hammond said. “I had a second chance.”

For her the trip is worth it — if it helps another mom get to say these words.