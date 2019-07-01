Mississippi disaster relief organization helps Arkansans with flood clean-up

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.-The flood may be over, but many in the natural state are still cleaning up.

A disaster relief organization from Mississippi is going above and beyond to help Arkansans get back on track.

The group named Eight Days of Hope travels around the country helping people in need.

They will be in Jefferson County for the next two weeks.

They’re already making a difference and giving back.

It’s all hands on deck at Island Harbor Estates in Pine Bluff.

“It means a lot to me because it’s an opportunity to be a blessing to someone,” a volunteer said.

“We got people from Mississippi, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and New York,” Brian Dregits said.

“Just to be able to give back a little bit for what god had done,” Dregits said.

“It’s something you can’t hardly talk about,” OB McGraw said.

A blessing in disguise for OB McGraw. He’s lived in the Island Harbor Estates for over 30 years and says this years flood was devastating.

“Never seen anything like that,” McGraw said.

Mcgraw says over 4 feet of water made it inside his garage and home.

“It make you sick looking at it,” McGraw said.

Volunteers spent Sunday evening doing whatever they could to help out.

“We took all the walls out, gutted his house, tore up the floors,” McGraw said.

Mcgraw says he’s grateful for Eight Days of Hope.

“It’s unbelievable to me for what they have done,” McGraw said.

“It’s a joy to work with him. When you see a man out here doing all he can,” Dregits.

Eight Days of Hope will be in the Jefferson County until July 10th.

The work doesn’t stop at homes and neighborhoods.

They partner with New Life Church in Pine Bluff and serve dinner at 6pm.

If you would like volunteer with Eight Days of Hope, visit this link.