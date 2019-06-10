Missing woman search in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. – A search continues for a woman reported missing last week.

In a news release issued late Sunday night, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says crews looked for Pamela Samuels-Louro, 57 in an area near Mount Judea all day Sunday after her truck was found near the Sam’s Throne Campground off Highway 123 south of town.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says the woman was reported as missing and endangered from Garland County. She was last seen on June 3 and had made reference to the Mt. Judea area to family.

Receipts in the truck showed her to have been in Western Grove on June 4, the sheriff said.

Bloodhounds and other K9s, along with ground searchers, searchers on mules, ATVs and UTVs and high angle personnel were used to search the area.

Some clues were found, the NCSO said, including several bits of evidence that indicate she may have been walking in the area and may be injured.

Sheriff Wheeler said authorities still have several ways to go with the investigation.

“We can’t rule out the possibility that she made it back to the road and was picked up by someone. But, at the same time, we can’t say that she’s not still in the large wooded area near Sam’s Throne,” he said.

The woman is described as 5’5″ tall and about 170 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair cut very short. She is believed to be traveling with an older small white dog that is a Chihuahua-terrier mix. She often wears caps or beanies.

Sheriff Wheeler asks anyone who may have seen someone walking near Mt. Judea to call his office at (870) 446-5124.