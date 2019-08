LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are trying to find a woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says Aida Blasio, 34, was seen on the afternoon of Aug. 9 at the Motel 6 on West Markham.

She is described as being 5’7″ tall and about 150 pounds.

Anyone who’s seen her or knows anything about where she might be is asked to call LRPD detectives at 501-404-3014.

Callers may request to be anonymous.