New tools used in search for missing Arkansas woman

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Some new tools are being used in the search for a woman who disappeared in October 2017.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says Kelly Evans was last seen in the area of 275 White Oak in Enola.

Investigators searched the property at the time, but found no clues and the case became cold with no new leads to go on.

The FCSO reopened the case this year and just last week its Major Crimes Unit searched the property again, with the aid of the Arkansas State Police – this time using drones and cadaver dogs. Throughout the search, investigators did not find any evidence that Evans was on the property.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 501-450-4917 and ask for Sergeant Hill.