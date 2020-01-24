Missing Wynne woman not seen in nearly two weeks

WYNNE, Ark. (WREG) — A local family is searching for their loved one, who they say has been missing for nearly two weeks.

These are desperate times right now for the family of Christy Rooks, 42.

“I hope she’s okay,” says her mother, Nellie Rooks, who says she’s frantic and that her mind is running a mile a minute.

“I don’t know any place she could be,” Rooks adds. “I’m scared somebody’s hurt her… and then it’s been cold and I’m thinking she’s somewhere hurt and she’s cold… You think everything. You really do.”

Rooks lives at the Cliffridge Apartments on Eldridge Avenue. But, according to family, she was last seen 12 days ago leaving her boyfriend’s house in Hazen (Prairie County), which is about an hour away from Wynne.

WREG asked Wynne Police if they had interviewed the boyfriend or other witnesses, but so far, all they’re saying is they’re asking for help on social media as their investigators work with other law enforcement agencies across the state to find her.

“The police are doing everything,” Rooks continues.

She prays that’s enough but fears the worst.

“I try not to, but I really do. I really do,” she says.

She’s devastated by how long her daughter’s been gone and says Christy travels a lot but always keeps in touch.

“If she’s going to be gone very long she’ll tell people to call me and let me know if I start asking where she’s at. Let mama know, you know?” Rook says.

Christy’s family posted a picture on Facebook with a hashtag that reads “#nevergiveup.”

Rooks is described as 5’2″ tall and about 130 pounds.

If you know anything about her disappearance, call Wynne Police at 870-238-8718.