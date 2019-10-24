Missing man, 77, not seen since Oct. 21 in Conway County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas Silver Alert has been issued for a Conway County man.

The Conway County Sheriff’s Office says Reyes Salinas, 77, of Center Ridge, has not been seen since Monday evening.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a denim shirt.

Salinas is further described as 5’10” tall and about 240 pounds.

He was last known to be at his home on Austin Road near Woolverton Mountain.

Anyone having information should contact: Conway County Sheriff’s Office (501) 354-2411.

