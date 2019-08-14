Update: Man found who had been missing since last week in Yell County

Update:

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – A man reported missing earlier Wednesday has been found.

That’s according to the Yell County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released.

Original story:

YELL COUNTY, Ark.- The Yell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing for a week.

MISSING PERSON: Samuel Bly 5/28/88 has been missing from his residence in Birta, Ar since last Wednesday, August 7,… Posted by Yell County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Officials posted on their Facebook page that Samuel Bly, 31, has been missing from his home in Birta since last Wednesday.

Deputies say Bly told his family he was going to Oppelo and hasn’t been seen or heard from since he left his home.

If you see Bly or know where he may be, call the Yell County Sheriff’s Office at 479-495-4880 or 479-495-TIPS (8477).