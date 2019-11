LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who was last seen over the weekend has been reported missing.

The Little Rock Police Department says Christian Ezika-Michaels, 26, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Police say he was last seen around 11 p.m. in his vehicle, a 2000 black BMW 4-door with Texas license plate number HTK3264.

Ezika-Michaels is described as 6’4″ tall and about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call LRPD detectives at (501) 404-3042.