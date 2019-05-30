Jacksonville Police search for missing man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: Jacksonville Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville Police need your help finding a missing man.

Officials say Timothy Williams, 53, was last heard from on May 24 as he was leaving work in Little Rock.

Police say Williams' wife received a suicidal text message from Timothy on May 26.

Timothy Williams is six feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue work shirt and a dark blue hat with an insignia "MLS". Timothy Williams should be driving a white 2017 Chevy Colorado pickup truck with a license plate number 951YCV.

Police say his phone records indicate his last known location was in North Little Rock.

If you see Timothy Williams or know where he may be, call 982-3191 and reference case #19-03165. After 5:00 p.m., call 985-2802.