Missing Indiana teen found in Arkansas, family says

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) —A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Crown Point, Indiana was found safe Sunday morning in Arkansas, according to NBC Chicago.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had issued a statewide Amber Alert earlier Sunday on 16-year-old Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, who was last seen in Crown Point on Saturday, Aug. 17 at around 9 a.m.

Authorities say Eddlemon is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 97 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal design and blue jeans with tears and shin-high boots with a black lace choker.

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn had been identified as a suspect in the case. He is 22 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 159 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 654RIS.

No other details on the case were immediately known.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000 or call 911.